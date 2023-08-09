ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline for selecting options for APEAPSET admissions extended till August 14

August 09, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Accordingly, changes have been made to the rest of the schedule

Nellore Sravani, The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Technical Education Department and Admissions Convener Chadalavada Nagarani has said that the students who have qualified the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPSET) can select their options for the admissions till August 14.  

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the interests of the students, she said. Accordingly, changes have been made to the rest of the schedule.

The convener added that students, after submitting their options, can change them on August 16 and the seats will be allotted to students in colleges as per the reservation norms on August 23.  

Students need to report to their allotted colleges between August 23 and 31. The classes will start on August 31, she added.

