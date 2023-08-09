HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deadline for selecting options for APEAPSET admissions extended till August 14

Accordingly, changes have been made to the rest of the schedule

August 09, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 05:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani, The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Technical Education Department and Admissions Convener Chadalavada Nagarani has said that the students who have qualified the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPSET) can select their options for the admissions till August 14.  

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the interests of the students, she said. Accordingly, changes have been made to the rest of the schedule.

The convener added that students, after submitting their options, can change them on August 16 and the seats will be allotted to students in colleges as per the reservation norms on August 23.  

Students need to report to their allotted colleges between August 23 and 31. The classes will start on August 31, she added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination / entrance examination / College admission / engineering colleges / medical colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.