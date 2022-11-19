  1. EPaper
Deadline for e-lottery of plots in Mangalagiri MIG layout extended till Dec. 31

November 19, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the e-lottery of 267 plots in ‘Jagananna Smart Township’ at Mangalagiri, to December 31 from November 19.

The CRDA had earlier extended the deadline by a month from October 18 to November 19 for prospective buyers. Now, it is further extended till the year-end to provide an opportunity to those keen on purchasing plots in this MIG layout. CRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav said that people could buy plots in instalments.

The layout has 68 plots of 200 square yards and 199 plots of 240 square yards. The rate was fixed at ₹17,499 per square yard. Ten percent of the plots were reserved for government employees living in the constituency and 5% for retired employees.

For booking plots on an instalment basis, 10% of the sale price has to be paid as the down payment. The allotment of plots would be made within 24 hours of the completion of the e-lottery. Applications can be downloaded from the website https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in or https://crda.ap.gov.in

