ADVERTISEMENT

Dead body of missing youth recovered from reservoir

December 19, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A rescue team is seen searching for the missing youth in the Mid Pennar Reservoir in Anantapur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The dead body of a young man who had gone missing two days ago was recovered by rescue teams from the Mid Pennar Reservoir (MPR) in Kuderu mandal of Anantapur district on Tuesday.

Aryan (20) of Uravakonda town had gone to the water body along with seven of his friends for the weekend. Aryan and three others boarded a fishing coracle and went into the middle of the reservoir, which capsized while they were taking selfies. While the others swam ashore, Aryan was reported missing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan ordered police, fire and special party teams to rescue the missing person. After 48 hours of search, the team recovered Aryan’s dead body by around 4 pm on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Aryan’s father and the body was shifted to the government hospital for post mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US