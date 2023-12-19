GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dead body of missing youth recovered from reservoir

December 19, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
A rescue team is seen searching for the missing youth in the Mid Pennar Reservoir in Anantapur district on Tuesday.

A rescue team is seen searching for the missing youth in the Mid Pennar Reservoir in Anantapur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The dead body of a young man who had gone missing two days ago was recovered by rescue teams from the Mid Pennar Reservoir (MPR) in Kuderu mandal of Anantapur district on Tuesday.

Aryan (20) of Uravakonda town had gone to the water body along with seven of his friends for the weekend. Aryan and three others boarded a fishing coracle and went into the middle of the reservoir, which capsized while they were taking selfies. While the others swam ashore, Aryan was reported missing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan ordered police, fire and special party teams to rescue the missing person. After 48 hours of search, the team recovered Aryan’s dead body by around 4 pm on Tuesday.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Aryan’s father and the body was shifted to the government hospital for post mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.