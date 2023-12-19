Dead body of missing youth recovered from reservoir

December 19, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The dead body of a young man who had gone missing two days ago was recovered by rescue teams from the Mid Pennar Reservoir (MPR) in Kuderu mandal of Anantapur district on Tuesday.

Aryan (20) of Uravakonda town had gone to the water body along with seven of his friends for the weekend. Aryan and three others boarded a fishing coracle and went into the middle of the reservoir, which capsized while they were taking selfies. While the others swam ashore, Aryan was reported missing.

Superintendent of Police (SP) K.K.N. Anburajan ordered police, fire and special party teams to rescue the missing person. After 48 hours of search, the team recovered Aryan’s dead body by around 4 pm on Tuesday.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Aryan’s father and the body was shifted to the government hospital for post mortem.