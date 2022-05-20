Dead body in YSR Congress MLC Anantha Udaya Bhasakar’s car creates flutter

T. Appala Naidu May 20, 2022 13:01 IST

The deceased was the MLC’s driver, police yet to get any clue on the suspicious death

The presence of a dead body in YSR Congress Party MLC Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar’s car here created a flutter in the early hours of Friday. The deceased was identified as the MLC’s driver Veedhi Subramanyam, who was on duty on Thursday. Mr. Udaya Bhaskar lives in Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitharamaraju District. According to preliminary information, Mr. Udaya Bhaskar took the driver’s body to the latter’s residence in his car bearing registered number ‘AP 39B 0456’ and has reportedly left it along with the vehicle there and went away after the beareaved family refused to take possession of the body. Mr. Udaya Bhaskar told Subramanyam’s family that he was killed in a road accident on Thursday but they have apparently expressed suspicion about it The Kakinada police rushed to the spot immediately. The incident is being probed and there is no clue yet as to what transpired.



