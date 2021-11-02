De-recognise YSR Congress, Telugu Desam MPs urge EC

New Delhi

02 November 2021 05:27 IST

They claim the ruling party in A.P. had violated the Act by encouraging ‘state-sponsored terror’

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party MPs has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission urging it to de-recognise the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) alleging that the party had violated the Representation of the People Act by encouraging “state-sponsored terror.”

Meanwhile, the YSRCP will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday to complain to him about the “false propaganda” by the Opposition TDP which, the ruling party claims, is hurting the image of Andhra Pradesh.

The latest allegation comes against the backdrop of a war of words between the two opponents. Last week, YSRCP leader Vijaysai Reddy had called the TDP a ‘terrorist organisation’.

16-page memorandum

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani), Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindrakumar and former MP Nimmala Kistappa met the Election Commission and submitted a 16-page memorandum.

The TDP alleged that the YSRCP Government has been carrying out all-round assault on constitutional institutions in Andhra Pradesh, including the media and Opposition.

“The YSR Congress, founded on the ill-gotten gains by these leaders, has been a front for money laundering and illicit activities even now,” the TDP memorandum said. And this money, the TDP claimed, was used to establish the media house Sakshi and to capture political power in the State.