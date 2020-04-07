DD Saptagiri to telecast Class X lessons from today

Public broadcaster Doordarshan’s Saptagiri TV channel will telecast two hours of videos of Class X lessons from Wednesday (April 8).

In response to a request made by Col. V. Ramulu, the Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residental Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS), who approached DD Saptagiri a few days ago seeking telecast of classroom lessons in dedicated slots, authorities have agreed to telecast the same from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. This telecast on DD Saptagiri is intended to leverage the wide access and high presence of televisions in rural households.

The other Welfare Boards Residential Educational Institutions have also come forward to pool in their resources and support this initiative as the intended audience is common. The Society authorities have sent SMSes to parents about the initiative, in order to ensure that students utilise this opportunity to prepare well for their exams.

There will be an exclusive live session on the first day of the week to enable students to get their doubts cleared by their teachers. Col. Ramulu said that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had been supporting the initiative in terms of planning key topics and by ensuring quality content management. DD Saptagiri, meanwhile, is widely publicising about the initiative to ensure attendance of maximum number of students.