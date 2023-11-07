ADVERTISEMENT

DCP visits firecracker shops, inspects safety measures

November 07, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - NANDIGAMA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajita Vajendla verifying the licences and firefighting equipment installed at a firecracker stall in Nandigama of NTR District on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajita Vajendla visited firecracker shops being set up at various places in Nandigama area in NTR District and inquired about the safety precautions.

Ms. Ajita, along with Nandigama Town CI, J.R.K. Haneesh, inspected the shops at Raghavapuram and Chandapuram outskirts on Monday.

The DCP verified the permits and directed the traders to maintain water, sand buckets, phone numbers of Fire, Police, Sachivalayam and other departments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and DCP Vishal Gunni held a review meet on setting up of stalls and safety at the shops in Vijayawada, for Deepavali festival. The officers said that a single-window system has been introduced to apply for firecracker stalls.

Officers of A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services, AP Transco, Revenue, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Health Departments will issue permits for the shops. The last date for applying for setting up stalls is November 9, Mr. Vishal said.

Later, the Sub-Collector and Assistant Commissioners of Police K. Hanumantha Rao, Ch. Ravi Kanth, Ch. Srinivas Rao and other officers inspected Vajra Grounds at Sitara Centre and Labour Colony Grounds at Vidyadharapuram, and gave suggestions to the traders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US