DCP visits firecracker shops, inspects safety measures

November 07, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - NANDIGAMA

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajita Vajendla visited firecracker shops being set up at various places in Nandigama area in NTR District and inquired about the safety precautions.

Ms. Ajita, along with Nandigama Town CI, J.R.K. Haneesh, inspected the shops at Raghavapuram and Chandapuram outskirts on Monday.

The DCP verified the permits and directed the traders to maintain water, sand buckets, phone numbers of Fire, Police, Sachivalayam and other departments.

Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and DCP Vishal Gunni held a review meet on setting up of stalls and safety at the shops in Vijayawada, for Deepavali festival. The officers said that a single-window system has been introduced to apply for firecracker stalls.

Officers of A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services, AP Transco, Revenue, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Health Departments will issue permits for the shops. The last date for applying for setting up stalls is November 9, Mr. Vishal said.

Later, the Sub-Collector and Assistant Commissioners of Police K. Hanumantha Rao, Ch. Ravi Kanth, Ch. Srinivas Rao and other officers inspected Vajra Grounds at Sitara Centre and Labour Colony Grounds at Vidyadharapuram, and gave suggestions to the traders.

