HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DCP visits firecracker shops, inspects safety measures

November 07, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - NANDIGAMA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajita Vajendla verifying the licences and firefighting equipment installed at a firecracker stall in Nandigama of NTR District on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajita Vajendla verifying the licences and firefighting equipment installed at a firecracker stall in Nandigama of NTR District on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ajita Vajendla visited firecracker shops being set up at various places in Nandigama area in NTR District and inquired about the safety precautions.

Ms. Ajita, along with Nandigama Town CI, J.R.K. Haneesh, inspected the shops at Raghavapuram and Chandapuram outskirts on Monday.

The DCP verified the permits and directed the traders to maintain water, sand buckets, phone numbers of Fire, Police, Sachivalayam and other departments.

Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and DCP Vishal Gunni held a review meet on setting up of stalls and safety at the shops in Vijayawada, for Deepavali festival. The officers said that a single-window system has been introduced to apply for firecracker stalls.

Officers of A.P. State Disaster Response and Fire Services, AP Transco, Revenue, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Health Departments will issue permits for the shops. The last date for applying for setting up stalls is November 9, Mr. Vishal said.

Later, the Sub-Collector and Assistant Commissioners of Police K. Hanumantha Rao, Ch. Ravi Kanth, Ch. Srinivas Rao and other officers inspected Vajra Grounds at Sitara Centre and Labour Colony Grounds at Vidyadharapuram, and gave suggestions to the traders.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.