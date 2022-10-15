DCP reviews security for Police Martyrs’ Day programme in Vijayawada

Many senior officers are likely to attend the programme at IGMC Stadium on Oct. 21

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 15, 2022 22:44 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni has reviewed the security arrangements at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, for the Police Martyrs’ Commemoration Day programme.

Mr. Gunni, along with in-charge (Administration) DCP P. Venkataratnam, Central Zone ACP Khadar Basha and other officers visited the stadium on Saturday.

Several VIPs and senior police officers are likely to attend the programme at the stadium on October 21.

The DCP asked V.S. Vasan of the City Security Wing (CSW) and other officers about the VIP gallery, traffic and other arrangements. He directed the officers to arrange tight security for the programme.

