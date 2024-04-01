ADVERTISEMENT

DCP inspects gun stores, verifies records in NTR Commissionerate

April 01, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

DCP Adhiraj Singh Rana directs shopkeepers to strictly maintain records strictly and submit the same to the police officers concerned

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Adhiraj Singh Rana (middle) and ACP, P. Bhaskar Rao, inspecting a gun store in Vijayawada on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Adhiraj Singh Rana, and Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), P. Bhaskar Rao inspected gun stores of the NTR Commissionerate on Monday.

Mr. Rana verified the stores’ stock position, sales, inventory and records, and directed the shopkeepers to maintain their records strictly and submit the same to the police officers concerned. Following the directions of Police Commissioner, Kanthi Rana Tata, all the gun stores of the NTR Commissionerate were being checked, the DCP added.

 “The gun store managers should maintain ledgers and sale invoices of all weapons, including the air guns,” Mr. Bhaskar Rao said.

Mr. Rana further directed Machavaram CI, B. Guna Ramu, to keep a vigil on the misuse of licensed weapons given to banks and other agencies. He also instructed the Station House Officers to check gun stores regularly and submit reports to the Commissionerate.

