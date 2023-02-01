DCP asks drug addicts to turn into informants; to share details of smugglers, peddlers

February 01, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Administration) Moka Sathi Babu has appealed to the drug addicts to give up the habit, share information on smugglers and suppliers with the police, to put an end to the menace.

Speaking at an ‘Anti Drug Drive’ programme, jointly organised by Task Force, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Police, in Vijayawada on February 1, the DCP said drugs were ruining many lives and asked the youth stay away from vices.

“SEB and the Police have taken up a special drive against drugs. I appeal to the youth and students not to take ganja and give the information of the smugglers and peddlers to the police,” Mr. Sathi Babu said.

“In addition to the patrolling, special teams were conducting raids on the black spots, where the drug addicts were meeting and providing counselling to those who were addicted to ganja and other drugs,” the DCP said.

“We have identified about 550 ganja addicts, 300 smugglers and suppliers. Besides, black spots (meeting points of drug addicts) have been identified under each police station limits,” the Task Force officials said.

Counselling psychologist Dr. Garre Sankara Rao has asked the youth who were booked in drug-related cases to stop taking ganja and dream high in their future.

“Drugs will spoil will your health and lessen your life span. Stop taking ganja, focus on building your career and lead a respect life in the society,” Dr. Sankara Rao said. Another psychologist, Sravani, asked the students and the youth who attended the drive to snap contacts with bad elements, fulfil the aspirations of the parents, and settle well in the life.

“Your parents have high expectations on you. Many students and daily wage workers were among those who were in police radar for taking drugs. Stop taking drugs and lead a fresh lease of life,” said psychologist Tejovathi.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. V. Ramana Murthy explained the consequences, if they were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and in criminal cases, if they were caught while smuggling the drugs.

SEB Dy. Superintendent of Police D. Prabhakar, CIs K. Sreedhar Kumar and Ch. Naga Sridhar and other officers participated in the drive.