DCMS targets ₹25 crore business in current fiscal year 2023-24: Vizianagaram chairperson Avanapu Bhavana

Speaking to The Hindu, Avanapu Bhavana said the DCMS could achieve ₹20.68 crore worth business in last financial year and could get place in top five societies in Andhra Pradesh.

September 28, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Avanapu Bhavana. File

Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) chairperson Avanapu Bhavana said the DCMS had targeted ₹25 crore business transactions in current fiscal year 2023-24 by focussing on seeds and fertilizers business in remote areas including tribal areas such as Kurupam, Gummalakashmipuram and other areas.

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that the DCMS could achieve ₹20.68 crore worth business in last financial year and could get place in top five societies in the State.

“We could get ₹26 lakh profit with our business activities which included sale of note books, apart from providing services to the farming community. We are hopeful to achieve ₹35 lakh profit in current fiscal year,” said Dr. Bhavana who is also an assistant professor in a dental college. “DCMS will give top priority for optimum utilisation of human resources. It will establish new depots to provide easy access for farmers to buy fertilizers and seeds and subsidized rates,” she added.

Dr. Bhavana thanked the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for adopting farmer friendly policies such as establishment of Rythu Bharosa Kendras in all mandals of both Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts.

