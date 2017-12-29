DCI sale: JAC plans ‘praja ballot’ on Jan. 5

The All-Party Joint Action Committee has decided to hold a ‘praja ballot’ (people’s court) on January 5 at various industrial establishments and main thoroughfares of the city on the Centre’s decision to privatise the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI).

The opinion gathered through it would be submitted to Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari, DCI Non-Executive Employees’ Union honorary president V.S. Padmanabha Raju said on Friday. The DCI employees staged a dharna at the corporate office in protest against the pre-bid meeting for engagement of a valuer to assess the assets of the DCI.

Meanwhile, the relay fast by the DCI employees at the Three Horse Junction entered the 32nd day.

Former member of the National Human Rights Commission K.S. Chalam, port employees, and representatives from various industries called on the striking employees to express their support.