DCI and Abu Dhabi’s NMDC ink MoU

Both the dredging majors to operate on projects under strategic alliance

Dredging Corporation of India has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi- based National Maritime Dredging Company (NMDC), here on Monday. The MoU was exchanged in virtual mode between G.Y.V. Victor, the managing director and CEO of DCI, and Yasser Nassr Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC, in the presence of H.N. Aswath, Development Adviser (Ports), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Water Ways.

Delivering the opening address, Mr. Awasth said that the MoU will pave the way for strategic alliance and would play a crucial role in achieving the Maritime Vision- 2030.

Dr. Victor, said that with increase in marine infrastructure development activities in the Indian sub-continent, African region and middle and far east region, the MoU will act as strategic alliance and facilitate participation in bids for projects on a case-to-case basis in these regions.

DCI owns and operates a large fleet of Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger whereas NMDC owns and operates large Cutter Suction Dredger and have hands on experience on development and management of ports, he said.

The strategic alliance shall focus on areas apart from capital dredging works to project development on Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis, operate ports as managers, participate in public and private partnership in dredging works, shipping and waterways projects, port development, reclamation works and development of multi-modal transportation. The projects execution shall be either through a join venture or as a consortium on a project-to-project basis, said Dr. Victor.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yasser said that experience and expertise of both the companies will be brought under one platform for executing various projects.