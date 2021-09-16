DCCBs will be modernised: Agri Minister

‘Panel to ensure more transparency in their functioning’

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kanna Babu has said that the State government is taking the necessary steps to strengthen the District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) and District Cooperative Marketing Societies (DCMSes).

At a review meeting on Wednesday, the Minister said that a committee comprising of higher officials would study the DCCBs and DCMSs for overall strengthening and more transparency. The officials from RCS, Marketing, APCOB would be part of the panel, which would work under the guidance of Principal Secretary Marketing and Cooperation. There should be cooperation between the DCMSes and the DCCBs, he said.

The Minister said that a lot of corruption took place in many DCCBs during the tenure of teh TDP government. “As the YSRCP government is taking steps to modernise the DCCBs, the corrupt practices from the tenure of the previous government are coming to light. The DCCBs chairmen and DCMS presidents should have a fair knowledge of the functioning of the banks and societies.. They should work with vigour keeping the long-term loans in view and necessary steps must be taken to transfer the bank managers who are working at the same place for more than a year,” he added.

Markfed Chairman Nagi Reddy, APCOB Chairman Mallela Jgansi Rani, Principal Secretary Marketing and Cooperation Madhusudan Reddy, Commissioners P.S. Pradyumna, A. Babu were present in the meeting.