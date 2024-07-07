GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DCCB targeting ₹3,000 crore business in current financial year, says CEO

Bank helping farmers to get up to ₹20 lakh loan on their agriculture lands so that they would utilise the amount for dairy units, expansion of marketing facilities and others, says Ch. Umamaheswara Rao

Updated - July 07, 2024 07:19 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 07:02 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram DCCB CEO Ch. Umamaheswara Rao.

Vizianagaram DCCB CEO Ch. Umamaheswara Rao.

Vizianagaram District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ch. Umamaheswara Rao said that the bank is targeting ₹3,000 crore business in the 2024-25 financial year by putting special focus on loans on agriculture properties. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the bank was helping farmers get up to ₹20 lakh loan on their agriculture lands so that they would utilise the amount for dairy units, expansion of marketing facilities and others.

“There has been huge response from the farmers to this loan offer which entails low interest rates. The bank also offers loans for establishment of poultry units, and to buy tractors and agriculture machinery. The bank has been giving wide publicity for its schemes at all 21 branches located in different parts of the district,” said Mr. Umamaheswara Rao.

He said that the bank had done ₹2,100 crore business, which included ₹300 crore deposits. “We are hopeful of achieving ₹400 crore deposit target this year,” he added. According to him, the bank has been able to cater to the needs of people from all sections, apart from farmers who adopted new technologies, in ensuring hassle-free banking services.

