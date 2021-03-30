DCCB orders probe into ₹22 crore financial fraud

KAKINADA

30 March 2021 23:19 IST

Bank staff suspected to have diverted crop loans

East Godavari District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) Chief Executive Officer P. Praveen Kumar on Tuesday said that an inquiry was ordered into the two crop loan frauds worth ₹22.22 crore reported in the two Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) - Ravulapalem and Gandepalli.

According to an official release issued on Tuesday, the DCCB staff were allegedly found to be involved in diverting ₹22 crore into the accounts of fake farmers under crop loans in the Gandepalli PACS during the 2017-19 financial years.

“Nineteen persons including two branch managers have been found to be involved in the ₹22 crore scandal till date. Further investigation into the scandal is in progress,” Mr. Praveen Kumar said.

In the case of Ravulapalem PACS, an inquiry has been ordered into the grant of crop loans worth ₹22 lakh to the 54 tenant farmers in the financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19. “We are investigating the details of the tenant farmers and Loan Eligibility Cards to expose the fraud,” Mr. Praveen Kumar said.