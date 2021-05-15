DCA raid | Two arrested for selling Remdesivir in black market

Further investigations are on.

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials caught two persons on the charge of black-marketing Remdesivir injections, in a decoy operation, at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam, on Friday evening.

Posing as a patient’s relative in need of Remdesivir injections, drugs Inspector (Vigilance) D. Suneeta, made a call to a phone number obtained from another patient’s relative.

Suresh, who answered the call, gave the number of Rakesh. When the drugs inspector contacted Rakesh over the phone, he told he has six Remdesivir injections and the price was ₹35,000 per vial (₹2,10,000 for six vials).

Ms. Suneeta and PNVVS Kalyani (Visakhapatnam sales) waited in the surroundings of a hospital at MVP colony and said their relative was admitted here. Rakesh along with another person G. Brahmaji came to meet the drugs Inspectors at the hospital.

Three Covifor injections (Hetero) and three Redyx-L injections (Dr. Reddy's) along with ₹44,000 cash was taken from their possession, according to Assistant Director, DCA, K. Rajita.

The Drugs inspectors along with Circle Inspector (Vigilance and Enforcement) S. Laxmoji filed a complaint at the MVP Police station. During interrogation, Rakesh and Brahmaji disclosed that they were getting the injections from a doctor. Details were given to MVP Police for further investigation.