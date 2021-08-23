DBT under YSR free power scheme evokes good response

With 92% farmers giving their consent to it, stage is set to install meters

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under the ‘YSR free power’ scheme has evoked a good response from the farmers in all the 13 districts with around 92% of them giving their consent to it.

The power utilities have created awareness among the farmers about the DBT and explained its benefits.

The stage is thus set for the installation of meters, which facilitates availing of the scheme.

Though the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has fixed a tariff of ₹5.73 per unit on an average for agriculture power supply, there will not be any burden on the farmers as the government will bear the entire expenditure in the form of subsidy, according to an official release.

It said the DBT scheme was implemented as a pilot project in Srikakulam district, and it was successful with 98.6% of the farmers agreeing to the installation of meters.

The ultimate aim of the government is to ensure that all the farmers in the State get free power for the next 30 years.

Under the DBT scheme, the government will deposit the entire amount towards electricity bills in the accounts of the farmers. The farmers will then pay the power utilities. The farmers will clearly know the quantum of power consumed by them.