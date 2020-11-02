‘DBT scheme will ensure quality power supply’

It is a farmer-friendly initiative, says Energy Efficiency Services Limited MD

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) Managing Director Rajat Sud has said that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme introduced by the Energy Department will ensure adequate and quality power supply to the agriculture sector.

During a meeting with Energy Secretary N. Srikant on Saturday, Mr. Sud appreciated the State government for its ‘sustained efforts in making the DBT, a farmer-friendly scheme.

He observed that the direct delivery of power subsidies focused on improving the efficiency and cost–effectiveness.

“In the past, several constraints hit the rural areas with substantial economic costs in both farm and non-farm sectors. In this scenario, the smart meters can address the issues,” Mr. Sud opined.

‘Will support govt. efforts’

He said the EESL would support the efforts of the State government in enhancing the energy performance, efficiency, solar power development and smart metering to improve accountability and accuracy.

Mr. Srikant said that the government was providing free power to the farm sector as a tool to stimulate agricultural growth and rural economy.

“The DBT will not be burdensome for the farmers as the government deposits the entire amount of power charges into their bank accounts directly, which they would pay to the DISCOMs,” he said.