DBRC demands changes to SC/ST Sub-Plan Act

GUNTUR

11 December 2020 23:24 IST

The Dalit Bahujan Resource Centre (DBRC) has demanded that the SC/ST Sub-Plan Act be renamed as SC/ST Development Fund Act.

During a State-level meeting held to discuss allocation and utilisation of SC/ST Sub Plan Budget, DBRC executive secretary Devakumar urged activists /social workers/ NGOs/ community leaders to ensure that the schemes meant for the welfare and development of the SCs, STs under sub-plan reached the eligible beneficiaries.

About 92 participants from different NGOs, activists, Dalit Adivasi leaders from different districts of Andhra Pradesh discussed the need for amendments in the Act for effective implementation of the SC/ST sub plan funds.

The representatives demanded that funds under the sub-plan directly reach the Dalits and Adivasis, and that the departments receiving funds design and implement exclusive schemes for the development of SC, ST communities.

The sub-plan funds should be allotted directly to SC/ST nodal agencies, which should entrusted with powers for earmarking, monitoring and supervision.

The DBRC demanded that the government remove the 10 years’ time limit for sub plan Act as the Act was coming to an end by 2023. Funds unspent in a financial year should to be carried forward to the next financial year and spent along with the next years allocated budget, they said.

Social audit should be done on expenditure of the sub-plan funds for the five-year period during 2014-2019 and the report should be placed before the State Assembly, they demanded. Aspecial government machinery should be set up to effectively implement the SC/ST Sub Plan Act.

The DBRC demanded appointment of an MLA belonging to SC, ST sections for the district budget monitoring committee and ensure that people’s organisations, CBOs and NGOs were part of the committee.