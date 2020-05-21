Day One sees 1,380 RTC buses in action

VIJAYAWADA

21 May 2020

Strict COVID protocol being followed, says Managing Director

After a gap of nearly two months, the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) witnessed the buzz of passengers on Thursday.

As part of partial relaxation of the lockdown that saw complete restrictions on travel by people from one place to the other to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials resumed bus services in a phased manner.

Of the total 1,683 buses kept ready, only 1,380 of them were operated in 436 routes across the State and the remaining were held back due to district-level restrictions.

Strictly following the COVID-19 protocol, the passengers were made to sit at a distance in the waiting lounge. Everybody had their masks on and people were offered sanitisers to wash their hands before boarding. The seating arrangement in a few buses has been refashioned to maintain distance between the seats while in the old ones, passengers are made to sit in alternate seats.

Peak season

The ongoing summer months are the most profitable ones for the public sector transport giant as after the closure of schools, families travel to holiday destinations, the elders head for pilgrimage and marriages in the season add to the revenue.

According to the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation Madireddy Pratap, the cash-strapped public carrier, on an average, has lost revenue to the tune of ₹ 1, 200 crore on account of the lockdown.

The RTC has also introduced a ‘no on-board conductor’ policy in the buses it is operating and this is to avoid the spread of the virus. “We want to avoid a situation where these conductors could possibly turn into super spreaders of the virus,” said Mr. Pratap.

‘City services very soon’

To start inter-State services to Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru, the government is awaiting the approval of the Chief Secretaries of the respective States.

“There is high demand for travel from the State to these three neighbouring States. The government will take a call after hearing from its counterparts,” he said, adding that city bus services would also be resumed very soon.