Day-long stir held to mark one year of farmers’ protest

Will continue demand for MSP backing: activists

Enthused by the Central government’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, joined by activists of the central trade unions and like-minded civil society organisations, held a day-long stir to mark one year of the farmer protests across the country.

Inaugurating the protest, SKM Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao said that they would continue their struggle with renewed vigour to press for statutory backing to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime.

Farming could be turned into a profitable venture only when remunerative price for the farmers produce was ensured as per the formula evolved by agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan, said All India Kisan Sabha district secretary Vadde Hanuma Reddy.

Their struggle was just not against the farm laws but also against amendment to the Electricity Act to phase out power subsidy to the farm sector, explained Andhra Pradesh Rythu Coolie Sangham district secretary Lalitha Kumar. Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam leader P. Hanumantha Rao demanded justice for the families of farmers killed in the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre’s decision, though belated, was welcome, said Acharya N.G.Ranga Kisan Sabha general secretary Chunchu Seshaiah while urging that land be allotted for building a memorial for the over 700 farmers who lost their lives during the year-long struggle.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district secretary Ch. Srinivasa Rao and AITUC district secretary P.V. Chowdary urged the Centre to withdraw the new labour code as well as privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and other public sector units. Organisation for Protection of Democracy State vice-president Ch. Sudhakar demanded the dropping of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his arrest in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.