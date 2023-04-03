ADVERTISEMENT

Day 1 of SSC exams ends on clean slate in Annamayya, Chittoor districts

April 03, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - RAYACHOTI/CHITTOOR

Police urged to ensure no outsiders and electronic gadgets are allowed into the exam centres

K Umashanker
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for Class X students began on Monday, with officials expressing happiness that no incident of malpractice was reported from any exam centres in Chittoor and Annamayya districts.

In Rayachoti, Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju went around the examination centres and advised police personnel to be vigilant and not allow outsiders into the centres. He also asked them to ensure that no electronic gadgets are taken inside the centres by anyone.

Apart from promulgating Section 144 at the examination centres, the police asked all photocopying outlets in the vicinity to close down during the exam timings.

Joint Collector Tamim Ansaria visited a few government high schools in Rayachoti and supervised the invigilation and availability of drinking water, arrangement of benches, and transport for the students.

In Chittoor, Joint Collector S. Venkateshwar supervised the conduct of the examinations and inspected several centres in Chittoor division. According to officials, of the total 21,658 candidates, the absentees were put at 177.

