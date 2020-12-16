Daughter, son-in-law, kill parents for dowry

In an inhuman act, a young couple – Nemali Babu and his wife, Manasa – reportedly killed her parents for dowry in Bandipalem village in the district on Wednesday.
The accused, Babu, a grama volunteer fell in love with his neighbour Manasa and married her three months ago. The couple were insisting her parents, Thota Muttaiah (62) and Sugunamma (50) to give ₹1 lakh as dowry. Muttaiah complained about the behaviour of his son-in-law to the village elders, said Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector (CI) P. Chandrashekar.
Taking objection to the behaviour of Muttaiah, Babu developed grudge against his uncle and aunt, and slit their throats while sleeping.
“We are enquiring whether Manasa was involved in the double murder or helped her husband in any way. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is at large,” the CI said.
The Chillakallu police registered a case and took up investigation, Mr. Chandrashekar added.
