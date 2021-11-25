Dates for payment of Inter exam fee announced

VIJAYAWADA

25 November 2021 01:14 IST

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced dates for payment of examination fee for first and second year regular students, ex-failed candidates (General and Vocational) and attendance-exempted private candidates (without college study) for Humanities groups and candidates with change of group, who wish to appear for the Intermediate Public Examination in March 2022.

In a statement, BIE Secretary M. V. Seshagiri Babu said the last date for payment of fee is December 13; last date for payment of fee with a fine of ₹120 is December 23; with a fine of ₹500, it is December 30; with a fine of ₹1,000, it is January 4, 2022; with a fine of ₹2,000, it is January 10; with a fine of ₹3,000, it is January 17 and the last date for payment of fee with a fine of ₹5,000 is January 20, 2022.

He said chance of improvement should be availed within two years of passing the Intermediate Public Examinations only. Two chances are allowed for improvement subject to the condition that such candidates should not prosecute their higher studies during this period and an undertaking to this effect has to be given by the candidate.

He said principals should take note of the fact that the Board of Intermediate Education had dispensed with the condition of five years’ period for completion of two-year Intermediate course for awarding pass certificate.

In respect of private candidates (without college study), the principals of Government Junior Colleges should accept the examination application forms along with the fee after thorough scrutiny. The examination fee once paid, will not be refunded, he clarified.