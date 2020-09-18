Dates announced for APSET applications

Member Secretary, Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2020), K. Srinivasa Rao on Friday said that the last date for the submission of online applications without late fee (only registration fee) is October 5 and the last date for the submission of online applications with late fee of ₹1,000 and registration fee is October 12. Dr. Srinivasa Rao announced the details in a release on Friday.

Dr. Srinivasa Rao also said that the last date for submission of the online applications with a late fee of ₹2,000 and registration fee is October 21 and with a late of ₹5,000 and registration fee is November 11.

“Candidates can download hall tickets from December 12, and the date of the examination is December 20,” he said. It may be remembered that Andhra University has been given the responsibility to conduct APSET 2020. For more details, candidates can visit the APSET website http://apset.net.in.