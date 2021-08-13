Date extended

VIJAYAWADA

13 August 2021 00:59 IST

The AP State Board of Technical Education and Training has extended the last date for submission of applications for POLYCET-2021, scheduled to be held on September 1, to August 18.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chairman of the board P. Bhaskar said the entrance test is for the students seeking admissions into government and private polytechnic colleges and second shift polytechnic courses in engineering colleges.

