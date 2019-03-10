Data theft hatched by YSRCP, TRS, BJP: Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that the conspiracy to steal the data belonging to the TDP was hatched by YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

It started taking shape in the form of a memorandum submitted on February 19 by Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy to the Election Commission of India (ECI), to which notes such as “talking points on Seva Mitra” and “focus points for search on IT Grids (India) Pvt. Ltd.” were attached against norms, Mr. Naidu alleged.

Addressing the media here, he accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy of acting at the behest of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao with the tacit support of the BJP.

The material furnished to the Chief Election Commissioner contained a “plan of action” that was intended to subvert the process of elections by misusing the voter data and wrongly attributing it to the TDP, Mr. Naidu alleged.

The Telangana police raided the office of the IT Grids (India) Pvt. Ltd. in Hyderabad before a complaint was lodged and “stole” the data after detaining the company’s CEO, D. Ashok.

If the Telangana police believed that data theft had indeed taken place in the company, to which the TDP outsourced work pertaining to its members, the Telangana government should have alerted the. A.P. government, its counterpart but it acted in a vindictive manner for political reasons, Mr. Naidu said.

“The YSRCP, the BJP and the TRS have acted in tandem by submitting memoranda to the ECI and the Governor to deal a blow to the TDP ahead of the elections,” Mr. Naidu charged, and added that more facts would be brought out by the Special Investigation Team constituted by the A.P. government.

He further alleged that the “conspirators” got down to work in Hyderabad after the ECI refused to book a case, by raiding the office of the company and taking away a few computers and hard disks.

‘Cover-up bid’

The Telangana High Court expressed doubts over the case in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by Mr. Ashok, but the TS police and officials concerned committed many mistakes as part of their cover-up bid, Mr. Naidu said.

One of the six points for search on the IT Grids (India) Pvt. Ltd. was to “establish that there was communication by call details/e-mail/text/chat/ VoIP calls etc. between IT Grids (Ashok Dakavaram, especially) and TDP functionaries, Nara Lokesh and other officials,” Mr. Naidu said.