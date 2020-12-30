Data scientist bags ‘Mrs. AP’ title

Ramya Mandava, a data scientist working from Vijayawada who works for a Pune-based multi-national company, has bagged the ‘Mrs. AP 2020’ title at a beauty pageant held recently.
Speaking at a press conference organised by event manager Satish Addala on Wednesday, Ms. Mandava attributed her success to her passion for creative art forms.
Of the 185 contestants who attended the auditions, 16 were short-listed for the final round of the event who then had to showcase their talents in various fields before a panel of judges.
Born and raised in Vijayawada, Ms. Ramya moved to the US and acquired a double Masters in Technology Project Management and Data Science. She is currently working for a firm in Pune.
Expressing her interest in the entertainment industry, Ms. Ramya said she is looking for opportunities to act in a web series. A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she says support from her parents M.B.R. Prasad and Jasthi Asha Latha and her brother Rajesh Mandava contributed to her success.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath