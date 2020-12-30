Data scientist bags ‘Mrs. AP’ title

Ramya Mandava, a data scientist working from Vijayawada who works for a Pune-based multi-national company, has bagged the ‘Mrs. AP 2020’ title at a beauty pageant held recently.

Speaking at a press conference organised by event manager Satish Addala on Wednesday, Ms. Mandava attributed her success to her passion for creative art forms.

Of the 185 contestants who attended the auditions, 16 were short-listed for the final round of the event who then had to showcase their talents in various fields before a panel of judges.

Born and raised in Vijayawada, Ms. Ramya moved to the US and acquired a double Masters in Technology Project Management and Data Science. She is currently working for a firm in Pune.

Expressing her interest in the entertainment industry, Ms. Ramya said she is looking for opportunities to act in a web series. A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, she says support from her parents M.B.R. Prasad and Jasthi Asha Latha and her brother Rajesh Mandava contributed to her success.