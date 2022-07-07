Data science, management, law offer exciting career opportunities, say experts

Seminar sheds light on life beyond engineering and medicine

Principal of JKC College I. Nageswara Rao speaking at the seminar organised by The Hindu-Future India Club in association with VIT-AP and in collaboration with JKC College in Guntur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR T

Exciting career opportunities are available in the fields of management, commerce, data science and law and there is life beyond engineering and medicine, said principal of JKC College I. Nageswara Rao on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar on “Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences”, organised by The Hindu Future India Club in association with the Vellore Institute of Technology- AP in association with Jagarlamudi Kuppuswamy Chowdary (JKC) College here, Mr. Nageswara Rao said that more than 500 students of JKC College had got placements in various companies. Students needed to think beyond computer science and there were exciting careers in commerce and law, he said.

Director of the college S.R.K. Prasad said that such seminars were helpful for students.

The seminar was attended by the students of various streams of computer science, commerce and statistics.

Faculty members of the Vellore Institute of Technology, Amaravati campus, Samuel Johnson, professor of management and lead in teacher trainer programmes, said that students had a basket of choices for a good career in arts, humanities, sciences and law. VIT offered graduate programmes in BBA (general business), business analytics and fin-tech.

“You cannot have success just by dreaming, you have to work hard to reach the top. One has to follow passion but one has to think well before making a choice. There are a lot of opportunities in research funded by universities across the world. There are a lot of careers after studying statistics,” said Mr. Samuel.

Lakshmi Sowjanya, professor of physics, spoke on the opportunities in research in physics and the various specialisations.

Mula Sneha Goud, a professor in law, VIT-AP University, said that law offered good career opportunities as every institution needed legal advisers. “The students of law should keep themselves abreast of the latest happenings, have a sound knowledge of the Constitution and company laws.” VIT offered courses in B.A., LL.B (Honours) and BBA (LLB) Honours.

Anindita, a professor in humanities, said that students could have good careers in humanities. The students of English language and literature could pursue careers in teaching, writing and communication fields. Students had a choice of doing B.A., M.A. in Public Services which would come along with coaching for UPSC examinations.

The students who gave their feedback, said that the session was very helpful and opened their minds to new avenues.