Data reveal: 819 schools in A.P. have no toilets, 16,159 have no tap water

December 09, 2022 07:26 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - GUNTUR

The latest information on the state-run schools in Andhra Pradesh, revealed by the Union government suggests that the school are in need of much attention in terms of basic infrastructure facilities.

In response to a question posed by PV Abdul Wahab, an MP from Kerala, in the Rajya Sabha, on Wednesday, the Union government said that at least 819 out of the 45,137 government schools in A.P. do not have toilet facilities. Nearly 16,159 schools do not have a tap water supply, and 30 lack drinking water facilities.

In Aspirational Districts

The situation of schools in the Aspirational Districts in the state also doesn’t look very bright.

In the Visakhapatnam district, out of the total 4,110 State government schools, toilets are not available in 386, tap water supply is not available for 2,097 and 18 lack any kind of drinking water facility.

Similarly, in the Y.S.R. Kadapa district, of the 3,235 state-run schools, 39 do not have toilets, and 590 have no tap water. On a positive note, all the schools in the district have drinking water facilities.

Meanwhile, in the Vizianagaram district, out of the total 2,764 State-run schools, 77 have no toilets, 1,481 lack tap water supply and one has no drinking water facility.

The data further revealed that at least 44,318 schools in the State have toilet facilities, of which 36,821 schools have toilets for boys and 43,254 schools for girls. The ratio of girls’ toilets to boys’ toilets in the State is estimated as 1.45.

In other words, the data of the Rajya Sabha suggests that the state government has to focus on providing the basic infrastructure like toilets, tap water and drinking water as part of the ongoing big Nadu-Nedu in schools.