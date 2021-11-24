Data on road accidents to be shared with IIT-M, MoRTH

The iRAD app will help analyse factors behind mishaps

Personnel from the police department and the national highways’ patrolling and road transportation departments have been trained on the iRAD app (Integrated Road Accident Database) being monitored by IIT-Madras and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The database uploaded on the iRAD application would be useful to identify the reasons behind the road mishaps, apart from identifying vulnerable locations where plans will be chalked out to prevent road accidents.

All stakeholders including the police will have to share data on every road accident on the iRAD application by providing the details of the victims, vehicles involved in the accident, and other necessary details.

Addressing the gathering during a one-day training programme, East Godavari Superintendent of Police M. Raveendranath Babu directed all stakeholders to share the required data with MoRTH through the iRAD application. The SP said there was a drastic decline in the number of road accidents after Tuesday and Saturday were observed as ‘No Accident Days’. On these two days, police personnel would be deputed at the strategic accident-prone zones to prevent mishaps.

Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) Dr. Sudheer presented a demonstration on the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure that saves lives during the golden hour. ASP K. Kumar, IT Core Inspector P. Ramachandra Rao, and other officials were present.