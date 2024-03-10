ADVERTISEMENT

Dastagiri’s father attacked in Pulivendula

March 10, 2024 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Shaik Hajivali, father of Shaik Dastagiri, the accused-turned-approver in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, was attacked by unidentified miscreants around midnight at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Friday.

Mr. Hajivali was returning home from Namalagundu, where Maha Sivaratri festivities were on, when some miscreants accosted and attacked him, reportedly without any provocation.

As Mr. Hajivali sustained injuries, he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Mr. Dastagiri filed a complaint at the Pulivendula police station on the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jai Bhim Party president J. Shravan announced that he would file a petition in the CBI court pertaining to the incident, and demanded higher security cover for Mr. Dastagiri’s family in view of the attack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US