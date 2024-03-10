Dastagiri’s father attacked in Pulivendula

March 10, 2024 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - KADAPA

Shaik Hajivali, father of Shaik Dastagiri, the accused-turned-approver in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, was attacked by unidentified miscreants around midnight at Pulivendula in Kadapa district on Friday.

Mr. Hajivali was returning home from Namalagundu, where Maha Sivaratri festivities were on, when some miscreants accosted and attacked him, reportedly without any provocation.

As Mr. Hajivali sustained injuries, he was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Mr. Dastagiri filed a complaint at the Pulivendula police station on the incident.

Meanwhile, Jai Bhim Party president J. Shravan announced that he would file a petition in the CBI court pertaining to the incident, and demanded higher security cover for Mr. Dastagiri’s family in view of the attack.