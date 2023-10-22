ADVERTISEMENT

Dasara vacation for High Court from Oct. 25 to 27

October 22, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. | Photo Credit: V Raju

The Andhra Pradesh High Court will be closed for Dasara vacation from October 25 to 27, according to a notification issued by Registrar-General Y. Lakshmana Rao.

A Division Bench, comprising Justices Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda and A.V. Ravindra Babu, and single-judge Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa will be sitting on October 27 to deal with matters filed on October 25.

Deputy Registrar K. Tata Rao and Assistant Registrars U. Sridevi, M. Prabhakar Rao and K. Srinivasa Raju were appointed vacation officers of the court.

