Dasara: only 10,000 devotees to beallowed per day for Durga darshan

VIJAYAWADA

12 October 2020 21:16 IST

Nine-day festivities atop Indrakeeladri to begin on October 17

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz has said that only 10,000 devotees per day with pre-booked online tickets will be allowed to have a darshan of goddess Kanakadurga during the nine-day Dasara festivities, a State festival, atop Indrakeeladri starting from October 17. However, on the ‘Moola Nakshatram’ day, which witnesses the highest footfall, 13,000 devotees will be allowed.

Addressing the media along with Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanams board chairman Pyla Sominaidu and temple executive officer M.V. Suresh Babu here on Monday, Mr. Imtiaz said that devotees can purchase ₹300 and ₹100 tickets online by visiting kanakadurgamma.org or mobile app.

Restrictions

Bhavani devotees should also buy tickets online. Restrictions were imposed to ensure physical distancing in view of the COVID pandemic, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Children aged below 10 years and elders aged above 65 would not be allowed and arrangements were made in such a way that only 1,000 persons could be accommodated in an hour. All arrangements were in place, said the Collector.

Mr. Sominaidu said that out of one lakh tickets made available, 67,000 were already bought. He said considering the situation on the eve of the festival days, more tickets would be made available, if possible.

He appealed to people not to visit the temple without printed copies of online tickets and cooperate with the government.

Timings

Mr. Suresh Babu said devotees would be allowed only between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day. However, on the first day, temple doors would be opened for devotees at 9 a.m. and on ‘Moola Nakshatram’ day they would remain open between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Ticket holders have to arrive 15 minutes before the allotted slot and show a printed copy of the ticket and identity proof. Devotees have been advised to bring their water bottles and there would no temple bus services and elevator facility.

Live telecast of certain pujas would be made and ‘prasadam’ would be sent to the devotees who offer special prayers via post.