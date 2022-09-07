‘Dasara Mahila Sadhikarata Utsavam’ to be held in Rajamahendravaram on Oct. 1

A.P. Mahila Commission will explain about programmes taken up by govt. for women, says chairperson Vasireddy Padma

AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma explaining to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy about the programme, at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission will organise ‘Dasara Mahila Sadhikarata Utsavam’ at Subramanya Maidanam in Rajamahendramavaram on October 1, said Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

During the event based on the theme ‘Akasamlo Sagam – Anninta Sagam.. Idi AP Prabutvam Mahilalaku Istunna Pradanyam’, the commission will explain about the programmes and schemes being taken up by the government for women in the State, Ms. Padma said.

Ms. Padma, along with Ministers R.K. Roja, Vidudala Rajani and Ushasri Charan, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Wednesday, and briefed him about the proposed event.

Later, the Ministers, along with Ms. Padma, released the posters.

Ms. Padma said ‘kala jatas’, bike rally, karate, fancy dress, kabaddi, kolatam, ‘karrasamu’, plays and exhibition will be organised on the day.

A State-level short film contest titled ‘Sabala’ will be conducted and famous women personalities would be felicitated during the programme, Ms. Padma added and appealed to women to attend the utsavam in large numbers.