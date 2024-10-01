Dasara holidays schedule revised for schools in Andhra Pradesh

The School Education department has revised the schedule of Dasara holidays.

In a statement on October 1 (Tuesday), Director, School Education, V. Vijay Rama Raju said as per the academic calendar 2024-25, Dasara holidays were originally scheduled from October 4 to October 13, 2024 (10 days) for all primary and high schools in the State, under all managements, including private and unaided schools.

In response to requests by certain teacher associations, the government has revised Dasara holidays to October 3 to 13, 2024. The schools will re-open on October 14, 2024 (Monday), said the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.