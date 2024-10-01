Dasara holidays schedule revised for schools in Andhra Pradesh

The School Education department has revised the schedule of Dasara holidays.

In a statement on October 1 (Tuesday), Director, School Education, V. Vijay Rama Raju said as per the academic calendar 2024-25, Dasara holidays were originally scheduled from October 4 to October 13, 2024 (10 days) for all primary and high schools in the State, under all managements, including private and unaided schools.

In response to requests by certain teacher associations, the government has revised Dasara holidays to October 3 to 13, 2024. The schools will re-open on October 14, 2024 (Monday), said the statement.