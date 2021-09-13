Dasara festivities from October 7 to 15 in Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA

13 September 2021 13:08 IST

Indrakeeladri is known as the abode of goddess Kanaka Durga.

A nine-day Dasara festival will be organised atop Indrakeeladri here, the abode of goddess Kanaka Durga, from October 7 to 15. Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam authorities are making necessary arrangements for a grand celebration.

Vishnubotla Siva Prasad Sarma, Kanaka Durga temple Sthanacharya — a priest who finalises the festival schedule and rituals, said the festival would begin on ‘aswayuja suddha padyami’, a day in the Telugu calendar, on October 7.

The presiding deity will be decorated as Sri Swarna Kavachalankarana Sri Durga Devi; the goddess as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari; as Sri Gayatri Devi and Sri Lalita Tripura Sundari alankarams on October 9 and 10 respectively; and Sri Annapoorna and Sri Maha Lakshmi alankarams on October 11. The temple priests will do up the deity as Sri Saraswati Devi on Moola Nakshatram day.

Sri Durga Devi would be decorated as Sri Mahishasura Mardhini and Sri Rajarajeswari Devi alankarams on October 13, 14 and 15 respectively, he said.