Dasara festivities at Srisailam from Oct. 17

‘Temple staff and devotees should adhere to COVID protocol’

Dasara would be celebrated at the Bhramaramba Malliakarjuna Swamy Devasthanam at Srisailam from October 17 to 25 as per traditions, but in conformity with all COVID-19 protocols for both the temple staff and devotees, the management committee of the temple said after a meeting on Saturday.

There will not be any ‘gramotsavam’ as performed every year prior to the Dasara Navaratri festivities. But all the ‘alankarams’ and ‘vishesha pujas’ will be performed right from the first ritual at the yagashala of the Sri Bhramaramba Devi temple at 8.30 a.m. on October 17.

The ‘archakas’ have been asked to stick to the timings and perform all the rituals such as Rudra Yagam and Chandi Yagam.

Rituals will begin at the Mallikarjuna Swamy yagashala at 9.30 a.m. on that day. Later, ‘chakrasnanam’, ‘rudraparayana’ and ‘ekadasa rudrabhishekam’ will be performed, according to Srisailam Publications Editor Anil Kumar.

The meeting chaired by Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao decided to perform ‘poornahuthi’ on the morning of October 25 and ‘Ayudha puja’ too the same day.

SP inspects arrangements

Meanwhile, Kurnool SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli visited all the places in and around the temple complex with a view to putting security plan in place and regulating traffic from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh sides.