Darsi SI held for ‘taking ₹20,000 bribe’

January 04, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday trapped a Sub Inspector at Darsi Sub Inspector in Prakasam district while he was allegedly taking ₹20,000 as bribe at the police station.

The SI, Duduku Ramakrishna, demanded the amount for submitting in the High Court a report in favour of two persons. The duo had recently approached the High Court seeking to close the rowdy sheets against them, for which the court demanded a report from the police.

When the SI demanded the bribe, the duo approached the Ongole Range ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught the SI. The accused would be produced before an ACB special court and investigation is under way, the ACB officials said in a release.

