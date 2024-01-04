GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Darsi SI held for ‘taking ₹20,000 bribe’

January 04, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday trapped a Sub Inspector at Darsi Sub Inspector in Prakasam district while he was allegedly taking ₹20,000 as bribe at the police station.

The SI, Duduku Ramakrishna, demanded the amount for submitting in the High Court a report in favour of two persons. The duo had recently approached the High Court seeking to close the rowdy sheets against them, for which the court demanded a report from the police.

When the SI demanded the bribe, the duo approached the Ongole Range ACB officials, who laid a trap and caught the SI. The accused would be produced before an ACB special court and investigation is under way, the ACB officials said in a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.