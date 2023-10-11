ADVERTISEMENT

Darshan within 90 minutes during Dasara

October 11, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 04:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

Special Chief Secretary R. Karikal Valaven, District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata inspecting ongoing works for Dasara atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Special Chief Secretary (Endowments) Karikal Valaven and other officials inspected the arrangements being made for the Dasara festival atop Indrakeeladri, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Valaven said that the temple administration is making arrangements to ensure that devotees would have darshan of the deity within 60 to 90 minutes of entering the queue line. Special queue lines would be erected for devotees purchasing special darshan tickets. As many as 30 lakh water packets would be kept ready for devotees standing in the queue lines. About 250 nayee brahmins would be pressed into service at Kesha khandanasala for tonsuring. In coordination with the medical and health department, 15 medical camps would be conducted to provide emergency medicines. Six bed hospitals would be made available near Om Turning and VMC office. Also, 1,500 sanitation workers would be on duty to keep the temple precincts clean, he said.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Police Commissioner Kanthi Ranta Tata, DCP Vishal Gunni, Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, Devasthanam Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, Temple EO Dharbamulla Bramaramba and others were present. 

