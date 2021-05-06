Darshan timings changed at Tiruchanur temple

The TTD has announced that all ‘arjitha sevas’ will be performed in private (ekantam) at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple, keeping in view the safety of devotees and in tune with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Accordingly, the temple will be open for devotees for ‘sarva darshan’ from 8.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The morning break darshan will be allowed for half an hour from 11.30 a.m. to 12 noon. The temple will be closed for public from 12.45 p.m. to 4 p.m.. It will be closed for the day at 7.15 p.m.

As ‘abhishekam’ will be performed to the ‘Moolavirat’ (presiding deity inside the sanctum sanctorum) on Fridays, ‘sarva darshan’ will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The TTD has appealed to the devotees to take note of the changes.