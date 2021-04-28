Darshan in Simhachalam temple to be allowed only from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The devasthanam buses to be operated with 50% occupancy

The darshan timings at Sri Vaaraha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam have been slightly changed in view of the imposition of night curfew in the city.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting conducted by the Executive Officer on Wednesday according to the orders of the Endowments Commissioner. Darshan will be allowed only from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and ticket counters will open at 6 a.m. and close by 6.30 p.m. every day.

Free tickets and Devasthanam bus tickets will be issued at Yatra Sadan and ₹100 and ₹300 tickets will be issued at Sreedevi Complex. The Temple Superintendent shall ensure that pilgrims stand in social distance markings of six feet. In each one hour slot, 610 free tickets, 390 tickets of ₹100 and 100 tickets of ₹300 would be issued.

Thermal scanning

The Devasthanam buses would be operated with 50% occupancy. The second ghat road would be opened only on Saturdays and auspicious days, depending on the flow of devotees. Aarthi, satari and theertham will not be given to devotees.

Thermal scanning would be done and those having fever, would be restrained from entering the queue complex.