Darshan from June 8, but in strict adherance to health advisories: TTD Chairman

Tirumala

05 June 2020 17:09 IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said darshan at the Lord Venkateswara temple will resume from June 8 but rigorous restrictions, as recommended in the periodical health advisories issued by both the central and State governments, will be follwed.

Darshan will be allowed for the TTD employees on the first two days, followed by locals on the third day, on an experimental basis, ahead of opening the temple for general public on June 11.

Briefing the media on June 5, Mr. Reddy said devotees will be permitted to enter the temple between 7.30 a.m. and 7.30 p.m. only as it needs to be closed at 9.00 p.m. every day, as per the guidelines of government.

6,000 devotees will be allowed for darshan every day. While 3,000 tickets will be made available online, the rest can be availed through the offline Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) counters at Tirupati. Online tickets for the entire month will be made available to the general public from June 8. Devotees can simultaneously book their cottage linked to darshan tokens but only two persons will be allowed to stay in one suite.

VIP break darshan also will be organized every day between 6.30 a.m. to 7.30 a.m.

At present, it has been decided to open the Alipiri trekking route (foot path) and permit the devotees to trek between 6.00 am to 4.00 p.m. daily. However, a decision regarding the Srivari mettu route will be taken only after restoration of normalcy.

All devotees must mandatorily wear face masks, periodically use hand sanitiser, maintain a minimum physical distance of six ft. and undergo thermal screening during their pilgrimage to the sacred town.

All the TTD employees, including the Srivari seva volunteers, barbers at Kalyana Katta, staff at Nitya Annadanam and temple staff, who by virtue of their job come into direct contact with pilgrims will be provided with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.

No theertham and satari will be provided and pilgrims will not be allowed to visit sub-shrines inside the main temple complex.

Devotees should abstain from touching the hundi and use herbal hand sanitiser provided by TTD ahead of depositing their offerings.

With regard to free distribution of anna prasadam inside the temple, TTD has resolved to seek the permission of State government.

However, devotees will be provided with free food under Nitya Annadanam scheme, but in strict adherence to physical distancing.

Exclusive coronavirus test laboratories shall be set up at both Tirupati and Tirumala and randomly collected samples of at least 200 visiting pilgrims will be tested.

Mr. Reddy said people from containment zones should voluntarily refrain from visiting the town, adding devotees above 65 years of age and children below10 years of age will not be permitted for the darshan.